David Beckham plans to display culinary skills on Netflix show

David Beckham intends to launch a cooking show on Netflix after displaying his culinary skills on his social media accounts.

Mirror reported that Beckham will show his chef skills after putting his culinary skills to the test during the coronavirus lockdown.

Inspired by the F Word Star and his friend Gordon Ramsay, the former footballer plans to use his production company Studio 99 to produce the series for the streaming giant.

According to another British newspaper, The Sun on Sunday, “One of the unintended benefits of lockdown for David has been the opportunity to do what he loves most - baking."

The report said, “he’s been recreating some of his mum’s old recipes, and got a load of pots and pans for his birthday recently."

It said that Beckham discussed the idea of the duo doing an Instagram Live.

The former footballer often displays his cooking skills on his Instagram account where he is followed by millions of people.