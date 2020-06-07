close
Sun Jun 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 7, 2020

Madonna joins Black Lives Matter protest in London on crutches

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 07, 2020
Madonna joins Black Lives Matter protest in London on crutches

US singer Madonna stunned fans by joining Black Lives Matter protest in London on Saturday despite battling a knee injury.

The Like A Prayer singer attended the protest on crutches due to knee injury, she received during her tour in October 2019.

Later, Madonna fans turned to social media and shared photos of the singer from the protest.

They praised Madonna for always being on the right side of history.

Videos of the singer are also circulating on social media where she could be heard raising 'No justice, no peace' slogans alongside the protesters.

Madonna has been using her social media platform to raise voice for black rights following the death of African American George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis last week.

Latest News

More From Entertainment