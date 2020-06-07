Madonna joins Black Lives Matter protest in London on crutches

US singer Madonna stunned fans by joining Black Lives Matter protest in London on Saturday despite battling a knee injury.



The Like A Prayer singer attended the protest on crutches due to knee injury, she received during her tour in October 2019.

Later, Madonna fans turned to social media and shared photos of the singer from the protest.

They praised Madonna for always being on the right side of history.

Videos of the singer are also circulating on social media where she could be heard raising 'No justice, no peace' slogans alongside the protesters.

Madonna has been using her social media platform to raise voice for black rights following the death of African American George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis last week.