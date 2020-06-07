Prince William secretly providing counselling sessions for a crisis text line

Prince William has secretly been volunteering for a crisis text line during quarantine and providing counselling sessions to tackle grave mental health issues.

As reported by Us Weekly, the Duke of Cambrige has been working with Shout85258, which is a helpline that facilitates people dealing with a variety of urgent issues including self-harm, bullying, relationship challenges, abuse and suicidal thoughts. Volunteers are trained to support anyone who calls in at any time.

The helpline was launched by Prince William, his wife Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in November 2019.

The Duke announcement his involvement in an Instagram post on Kensington Palace which revealed on Friday.

“It’s National Volunteering Week and I want to say a big thank you from both of us. Thank you for all the volunteering you’re doing, thank you for all the time and effort you’re putting in. It’s been hugely rewarding and important that you guys are doing that and you have been a lifeline to all the people who you’ve helped in the area,” Prince William said during a call with two welfare organisations.

Kate added, “One of the things that would be amazing is if everyone in their communities was to carry on and still celebrate volunteering in a way that they have been during the pandemic. Everyone’s got something to give back.”







