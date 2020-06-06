close
Sat Jun 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 6, 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana expresses his desire to play 'Joker'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 06, 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana on Saturday expressed his desire to play a negative role like Joker.

 The actor took to Instagram to share a painting by artist Swapnil Pawar that depicted the actor in the Joker avatar.

The Bollywood star shared the picture with memorable lines from Heath Ledger's Joker from The Dark Knight.

“Do I really look like a guy with a plan? You know what I am? I’m a dog chasing cars. I wouldn’t know what to do with one if I caught it... I’m an agent of chaos," he wrote.

"Sinister, menacing, evil, cold conniving yet brilliant, genius - have always thought of playing a negative character like Joker," the caption added.

Latest News

More From Entertainment