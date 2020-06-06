Ayushmann Khurrana expresses his desire to play 'Joker'

Ayushmann Khurrana on Saturday expressed his desire to play a negative role like Joker.

The actor took to Instagram to share a painting by artist Swapnil Pawar that depicted the actor in the Joker avatar.

The Bollywood star shared the picture with memorable lines from Heath Ledger's Joker from The Dark Knight.

“Do I really look like a guy with a plan? You know what I am? I’m a dog chasing cars. I wouldn’t know what to do with one if I caught it... I’m an agent of chaos," he wrote.

"Sinister, menacing, evil, cold conniving yet brilliant, genius - have always thought of playing a negative character like Joker," the caption added.

