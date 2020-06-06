Selena Gomez calls for Justice on Breonna Taylor's birthday

Songstress Selena Gomez demanded justice for Breonna Taylor on Friday, urging her fans to remember Taylor and sign the petition.

Taylor's name has become a familiar refrain during the nearly two weeks of protests in every US state against police brutality and the police-involved killings of black and brown men and women, including the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.



"Breonna Taylor would’ve been 27 years old today. The same age I am. But she was shot 8 times," Gomez wrote, encouraging her followers to sign a petition urging officials to immediately file charges against the arresting officers and pay wrongful death damages to Taylor's family.

Taylor's mother called for the firing of the officers who shot her daughter this week, pushing for an end to the monthslong investigation into her death.



On Thursday, dozens of other musicians, including Audra McDonald, Ben Platt, Demi Lovato, Cyn, Solange, Kehlani and many more, also called for justice.