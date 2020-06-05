Kim Kardashian says she stands with those making their voices heard in fight against systemic racism

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has said that she and her teams stand in solidarity with those making their voices heard in the fight against systemic racism.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians turned to Instagram and wrote “We firmly believe that #BlackLivesMatter and we are committed to supporting and participating in the change that needs to take place.”

She went on to say that her beauty brands will be donating across organizations focused on making change and fighting racial injustice.

Earlier, in her statement over the death of George Floyd, Kim Kardashian had said “Like so many of you, I am angry. I am more than angry. I am infuriated and I am disgusted.”

“I am exhausted by the heartbreak I feel seeing mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and children suffering because their loved one was murdered or locked away unjustly for being black.”