I don't want your racist money, Machine Gun Kelly tells trolls

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly on Wednesday shut down a racist troll who said he would boycott the singer for his support to ongoing protests in the United States.

MGK has been taking part in Black Lives Matter protests against the killing of George Floyd for four days now.

The rapper has condemned the death in police custody of the unarmed black man and spoken against the prevalent racial inequality in the United States.

The Cleveland rapper won the hearts of millions of fans across the world as his pictures from the protests emerged online.

His appearance, however, did not go down well with some of his fans. One of them recently tweeted that he is going to delete all his albums now.

MGK was quick to respond. "Good I don't want your racist money," he replied.

Several US cities are witnessing violent protests against growing racism in the country.

The government has imposed curfew in major cities to overcome the situation.