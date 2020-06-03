Harry and Meghan advised to protect privacy with California's Diana law

Harry, Meghan were advised to utilize California’s privacy law that was introduced after Princess Diana’s death

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been making repeated calls to the cops over hovering drones.

And while the intrusion doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon, the royal couple have been advised to utilize California’s privacy law that was introduced after Princess Diana’s death.

Professor Michael Froomkin of University of Miami Law School has advised the Sussex pair to use Californian civil law that was put in place after the death of Princess Diana’s death.

Speaking to Newsweek, Froomkin said: "If the drones are repeat actors, they might be a nuisance, or caught by some local stalking law.”

"If they are one-offs, or infrequent, and don't trespass onto private land, they likely enjoy First Amendment protection,” he continued.

"I do believe a trespass remedy is or ought to be available, but the law on this is rather sparse.”

"The step here would be to get the court to see the drone intrusion over the airspace of the private property as a trespass. Personally, I think that's the right answer,” he added.

The 1708.8 civil code was brought into effect after Diana passed away in a car crash after getting chased by a paparazzi. Breaching the law by photographing someone in a personal or family setting results in penalties.