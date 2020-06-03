Jessica Simpson shares heartfelt post to support Blackout Tuesday

Singer-turned-businesswoman Jessica Simpson shared an emotional post about feeling driven to her 'knees in prayer' amid nationwide protests after the death of George Floyd last week.



Joining millions around the world by posting a black square, the singer spoke of turning to her faith.

'I am listening to the testimonies crying out. I am hearing God’s anointed power in the hearts that are steadfast,' she captioned her touching post on Tuesday via Instagram. 'I am hopeful that God will deliver the souls of the righteous who are crushed in spirit.

The 'Irresistible' singer added: 'I have resilient faith that anything hate can do, LOVE can do better.'

Social media is going dark for Blackout Tuesday as black squares pop up on everyone's social media feed with the hashtag "BlackoutTuesday."