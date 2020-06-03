Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas join Black Lives Matter protest in LA

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have showed their support to 'Black Lives Matter' movement and stood in solidarity alongside hundreds of thousands of people who have taken to the streets to protest following the death of George Floyd.

The 47-year-old actor, in the post shared to Twitter, was seen holding up two signs while he and 'Deep Water' co-star marched down Abbott Kinney Boulevard in the Venice Beach district of Los Angeles.

One of the actor's signs read 'Black Lives Matter' supporting his tweet on Monday in which he said: "Now is the time for me to listen, learn, and most importantly, take action."

Ben Affleck's second sign supported saving a century-old African-American landmark in the area.

It read "Save St Baptist Church of Venice," a church which was bought by American businessman Jay Penske who plans on rebuilding it as a single-family home.

Both the stars chose to wear matching blue jeans and black leather jackets as they took part in the protest, while Ana opted to wear a facemask and oversized sunglasses.

