Wed Jun 03, 2020
Madison Beer, undeterred after being tear-gassed, joins Black Lives Matter protest again

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 03, 2020
Madison Beer, undeterred after being tear-gassed, joins Black Lives Matter protest again

Madison Beer was seen joining the Black Lives Matter protest, holding up a 'No freedom til we're equal' sign, a day after being teargassed in the face. 

The singer revealed that she was tear-gassed when a demonstration she attended earlier turned violent, while protesting George Floyd's killing. 

Beer had a variety of signs, one bearing the official logo of the BLM movement, as well as a piece of cardboard with a third message, which said 'Black Lives F***ng Matter'.

She was seen holding up these signs while standing on top of a car, briefly taking her mask down, to make her voice heard. 

i am heartbroken, enraged, and disturbed over the murder of George Floyd. i am mourning all of the unjust murders of black people around the world in the hands of institutional racism and hate crimes. because i am a white person, i have the privilege of not having to fear for my life due to the color of my skin, but i will always stand with you and fight with you. your voice matters. you will not be silenced. #blacklivesmatter today, tomorrow & forever. to all my followers, i have included some things you can do to help. please read about this situation, please watch the riots going on, please educate yourself in anyway you can. this is nowhere near the first time we’ve lost an innocent black person to a racist committing murder. it’s on us to make a change. please put this link into your search bar or go to my story and swipe up - blacklivesmatters.carrd.co text “JUSTICE” to 668366. text "FLOYD" to 55156. text “JUSTICE” to 668366. text "FLOYD" to 55156. text “JUSTICE” to 668366. text "FLOYD" to 55156. if anyone has accounts that should be followed in regards to this situation, please tag them below.

 A day earlier, Beer appeared on her Instagram Live, choking back smoke  as a result of being hit by tear gas while protesting at Santa Monica, near Hollywood. 

"If anyone's in Santa Monica, please leave now. They're tear-gassing everything, everywhere," she said as she streamed the protest on her Instagram.

"We were PEACEFULLY protesting. Tear gassing us was so unnecessary and painful now stop saying it was warranted," she added. 

Currently, a wave of protests as part of the The Black Lives Matter movement is being held across America after George Floyd, a black man, died in police custody on May 25. 

