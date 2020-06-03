Madison Beer, undeterred after being tear-gassed, joins Black Lives Matter protest again

Madison Beer was seen joining the Black Lives Matter protest, holding up a 'No freedom til we're equal' sign, a day after being teargassed in the face.

The singer revealed that she was tear-gassed when a demonstration she attended earlier turned violent, while protesting George Floyd's killing.

Beer had a variety of signs, one bearing the official logo of the BLM movement, as well as a piece of cardboard with a third message, which said 'Black Lives F***ng Matter'.

She was seen holding up these signs while standing on top of a car, briefly taking her mask down, to make her voice heard.

A day earlier, Beer appeared on her Instagram Live, choking back smoke as a result of being hit by tear gas while protesting at Santa Monica, near Hollywood.



"If anyone's in Santa Monica, please leave now. They're tear-gassing everything, everywhere," she said as she streamed the protest on her Instagram.



"We were PEACEFULLY protesting. Tear gassing us was so unnecessary and painful now stop saying it was warranted," she added.

Currently, a wave of protests as part of the The Black Lives Matter movement is being held across America after George Floyd, a black man, died in police custody on May 25.