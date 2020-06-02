Did Harry and Meghan help Prince William and Kate Middleton stand up against Tatler?

Many seem to be wondering if William and Kate got some assistance from Meghan and Harry

Kate Middleton seems to be following in the footsteps of Meghan Markle by picking a fight with the British press over false reporting.

And now, many royal fans seem to be wondering if the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got some assistance from Meghan and Harry before pointing their guns towards the British magazine Tatler.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to be the flag-bearers of change in the royal family as they fought to alter policies against the media intrusion but may have failed when it came to their own selves.

Talking to Vanity Fair, journalist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown said: “If the queen had once said, in her way, ‘Hey, guys, this is my grandson and his wife. They just got married. Back off and let them build a life for themselves,’ the hounds would have backed off. But she never did. And she still hasn’t. I find that unforgivable, actually, since she has the power. They absolutely worship her in this country.”

It has now been reporter that the reconciliation between the brothers may have been a cause of this as Katie Nicholl had earlier told Entertainment Tonight: “There have been clearly some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone. They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch.”

While it remains unconfirmed whether the Sussex pair actually helped the Cambridges, we can safely assume that Kate did get the courage to fight for herself by watching Meghan take the first bold step against the four British tabloids.