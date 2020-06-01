Ariana Grande, boyfriend Dalton Gomez join peaceful Black Lives Matter protest

US singer and songwriter Ariana Grande along with boyfriend Dalton Gomez joined the Black Lives Matter peaceful protest seeking justice for George Floyd in Beverly Hills and West Hollywood on Sunday.



Protests began in the United States following the death of an Afro-American man named George Floyd in Minnesota at the hands of police.

Celebrities have also raised their voice against racism and joined the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Thank You, Next singer turned to Twitter and shared a glimpse of the protest and criticized media for not giving proper coverage to the demonstrations.

She tweeted, “hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage. all throughout Beverly Hills and West Hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along. we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving. cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER.”

The singer also urged people, “stay active, stay energized, keep sharing, keep learning sending strength and if you are protesting today please be safe.”

Earlier, she took to Instagram and said, “a lot of things feel scary, dangerous and uncertain right now... but there are things within our control: voting, contacting lawmakers, and taking the census. the most important thing you can do right now to take the power back is to become a voter and know when your next election is. nine states have a primary on tuesday. the items on these ballots impact our day to day lives. we’re voting for more than the president.”