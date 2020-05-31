Fawad Chaudhry praises 'Ertugrul', says foreign content will affect local production

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said airing foreign content on Pakistani TV channels would affect the local drama production in the country.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the minister urged the state-run TV to focus on local productions because foreign dramas can ruin Pakistani productions.

"It's always cheap to import foreign drams but this will have devastating long term effect on our own programming," he tweeted.

When a user drew the minister's attention towards his previous tweet in which he had praised popular Turkish Television series "Dirilis: Ertugrul", which PTV is airing in Urdu, Fawad Chaudhry explained that he did not intend to criticise Ertugrul.

"Ertugrul is an excellent drama but my tweet is not about Ertugrul. My position has always been that we should air foreign dramas but only after imposing the amount of tax so that our local drama is not affected. If all the TV channels start purchasing cheap dramas from abroad, our industry would collapse," he tweeted in Urdu.



