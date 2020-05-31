Chris Hemsworth voices support for black community

Chris Hemsworth has voiced support for the black community of the United States in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody.

The Australian actor used his social media accounts to show support to the protesters who have taken to streets against the police's treatment of black people.

Sharing a photo of the victim, the Thor actor wrote "Please I Can't breathe. My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Everything hurts. They 're going to kill me. George Floyd. Say my name. Rest in power."

The United States is facing a wave of violent protests after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, on May 25.

Film, TV, sports and music celebrities have united to condemn what they see as racism.

Multiple celebrities attended the protests while others are using social media to voice their support.