Chrissy Teigen offers to bail out arrested protesters by pledging $200,000

American model and television personality Chrissy Teigen is extending a helping hand to protesters arrested in the ongoing tensions across America.
The 34-year-old pledged $200,000 to bail out the arrested individuals from the protests that sprung up following the tragic death of George Floyd.
Turning to Twitter, Teigen said: “In celebration of whatever the [expletive] maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country.”
She increased the donation immediately after a user attacked her statement, claiming the protesters were “rioters and criminals.”
“Ooo they might need more money then. Make it $200,000,” she said.
Her original tweet had come in response to President Donald Trump, who had tweeted a day prior: “The professionally managed so-called ‘protesters’ at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd. They were just there to cause trouble. The @SecretService handled them easily. Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???”