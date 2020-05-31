Jennifer Aniston's iconic 1995 portrait put on auction for Covid-19 relief

Jennifer Aniston's stunning 1995 portrait, clicked by photographer Mark Seliger, is now up for auction for collecting funds for Covid-19 relief efforts.

The Friends alum, on Saturday, turned to Instagram to announce auctioning off her iconic picture, which became quite a sensation back in the day.

"My dear friend @markseliger teamed up with @radvocacy and @christiesinc to auction 25 of his portraits - including mine - for COVID-19 relief... 100% of sales proceeds of this portrait will go to @NAFClinics, an organization which provides free coronavirus testing and care nationwide to the medically underserved," Jen said.

Expressing gratitude to the photographer, the stalet added, "Thank you again to Mark for allowing me to be part of this #radart4aid."

Alongside Jen, portraits of other A-listers, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Billie Eilish, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, will also be auctioned off by photographer Seliger, proceeds of which will go towards various charity funds across America.