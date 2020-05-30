Justin Theroux comes to neighbour's rescue amid her spousal abuse legal battle

Hollywood actor Justin Theroux has stepped forth alleging his neighbour in New York City of domestic abuse, for the second time.

As per new Manhattan Supreme Court papers, the 48-year-old Wanderlust star accused his neighbour, Norman Resnicow, living a floor below him of verbally abusing his wife on at least four occasions since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed.

Theroux claimed to have heard him call his wife “stupid,” “moron,” “idiot” and “an irresponsible Trumpist Nazi moron.”

He alleged that on March 22, the couple had been involved in a fight over Resnicow’s wife Barbara not wearing a face mask, which led to her getting locked out of the apartment.

On March 3, another dispute took place as Resnicow fumed over his wife going outside. “I’ll break your teeth. No, you sit down in your [expletive] seat … you want broken teeth?” the documents stated.

Theroux had dialed 911 thrice after recording the loud and bitter fights. The papers further claimed that during the May 3 outburst, Resnicow had said something "so degrading to [Barbara’s] person that, rather than repeat it here, [Theroux] respectfully refers the Court to the recording, which speaks for itself.”

Theroux is seeking for his neighbour to be held in contempt for breaching the court order of refraining from threatening, harassing witnesses, which in this case, includes his wife Barbara.

The court documents further claim: “Attorney Resnicow’s violent outbursts not only endanger Mrs. Resnicow’s ability to give honest and unfettered testimony in this action, but has made other Building residents fearful of being targeted by him.”

Theroux had accused his neighbour of verbally berating his wife in February 2019. He had earlier filed a lawsuit against Resnicow in 2017 over an alleged harassment campaign after he started renovations for his West Village condo for $1 million while he was still living with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.