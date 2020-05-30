Megan Fox first dumped Brian Austin Green while he was 'critically ill' and 'bedridden'

Brian Austin Green had to instead watch Megan Fox dump him while he was unable to even move

Megan Fox rocked the internet after news of her split with Brian Austin Green was confirmed for the second time.

However, new revelations coming afloat about the first time she dumped her husband are causing even more outrage as sources claim, the actor had split up with Green in 2015 while he was ‘bedridden.’

According to Page Six citing sources, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star had been critically ill back in 2015 after suffering from a stroke-like syndrome. Green had suffering from a terrifying undiagnosed brain condition in December 2014 which confined him to bed for six months.

During that difficult time in his life, instead of having his wife by his side, Green had to instead watch his wife dump him while he was unable to even move.

“He could barely lift his head,” the grapevine said.

Megan had flown to New York earlier in the spring of 2015 for the shoot of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. And as per insiders, after returning home, she had been keen on calling off her marriage with Green, and therefore she filed for a divorce in August.

However, the couple patched things up, as Green, despite his illness and crumbling marriage, put in all efforts to make things work.

Sources claim that Green is still holding on to the memory of Megan walking out on him during what he terms “the worst time” of his life.