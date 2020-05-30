Priyanka Chopra is feeling ‘adventurous’ as she shares latest sun-kissed selfie

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in self-isolation with husband Nick Jonas, shared a dazzling sun-kissed selfie saying that she was feeling adventurous.



The Sky Is Pink actress shared the adorable selfie on Instagram and wrote, “A cherry lip and sunshine.....maybe even a earring...I’m feeling adventurous.”

The actress looked ethereal in the morning selfie wherein she could be seen sporting a white collared top and flaunting her cherry red lips and dangler earrings.



Priyanka received heaps of praises from the fans and fellow celebrities shortly after she shared the endearing post.

She is currently quarantined with husband Nick Jonas in California, and is keeping herself very active on social media.

Recently, she turned to photo-video sharing app and treated her fans with her first ever picture together with Nick Jonas.

She wrote, “2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights...”







