Amir Khan's wife Faryal calls out 'awful women' luring married men into affairs

Amir Khan’s wife Faryal Makhdoom has slammed young women for trying to lure married men into affairs, after her husband was accused of cheating on her a number of times



Faryal, 28, said women who target other people’s husbands “don’t care about the pain they cause”.



She said “awful women” had made “painful accusations” about her husband in the past.

But the model, who met the boxer in 2011, also said it would be wrong for her to target the women in return.

She said: “The only person you can ever expect loyalty from is your partner. ­No-one else matters.”

“It is equally disturbing and unacceptable to bully, harass, & assault a woman in her own home, a place where no person should EVER have to feel unsafe.

“Despite all the painful accusations sold about my husband in the past, targeting those awful women never entered my mind.”



