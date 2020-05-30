Taylor Swift blasts Trump for his tweet about protests over George Floyd's death

Pop star Taylor Swift has blasted Donald Trump, accusing him of 'stoking the fires of white supremacy'. The singer was reacting to US President's tweet about Minnesota protests following the death of George Floyd.

Trump reportedly called the protesters 'thugs' and suggested they could be shot if the looting continued.

Floyd was killed by police on Monday after an officer allegedly knelt on his back for five minutes.

Taking to Twitter, the 30-year-old-singer, expressed her anger and said that Trump would be voted out in the presidential election in November.

Taylor said: "After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?



Celebrities including John Boyega, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, LeBron James, Kim Kardashian West and more have taken to social media to express their outrage and horror over George Floyd’s death to their millions of followers—with Taylor Swift pointedly swiping at President Trump—hoping to inspire action, though some have drawn criticism.

