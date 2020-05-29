close
Fri May 29, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 29, 2020

Justin Bieber shares inspiring quotes of Martin Luther King after killing of George Floyd

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 29, 2020
Justin Bieber shares valuable quotes of Martin Luther King after killing of George Floyd

Canadian singer Justin Bieber, who raised voice against killing of African American man George Floyd by police, shared the valuable quotes of Martin Luther King.

The Sorry singer turned to Instagram and shared the quotes in his stories and posts.

“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter,” he wrote quoting Martin Luther King.

“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character,” Bieber shared another quote of Martin in his Instagram story.

Sharing another endearing post, Justin Bieber says “No lives matter until black lives matter.”

No lives matter until black lives matter

Earlier, he had posted a video wherein a police officer could be seen suffocating an unarmed African American individual to death.

He captioned the video, “THIS MUST STOP.”

Justin Bieber went on to say “this makes me absolutely sick. This makes me angry this man DIED. This makes me sad.”

“Racism is evil We need to use our voice! Please people. I’m sorry GEORGE FLOYD,” the singer further added.

