Lady Gaga celebrates her album 'Chromatica' release with donation

Lady Gaga is turning the release of her album Chromatica, which drops on Friday, into a charitable affair by donating up to $100,000 (£81,000) to a hunger relief fund.

The fans are excited about 'Chromatica' as it is the Oscar winner's first new album since 2016's 'Joanne'.



The pop superstar has teamed up with bosses at delivery app Postmates to pledge $1 (£0.81) to celebrity chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen organisation for every order made on the platform this weekend, up to $100,000, according to reports.

The partnership is designed to promote the launch of 'Chromatica' and to sweeten the deal, app users can enter the album title at checkout to score free delivery.

Gaga had previously planned to debut the project in April (20), but postponed its release due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Breaking the news of the delay to fans back in March, the singer shared, "This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right for me to release this album with all that (is) going on during this global pandemic."



