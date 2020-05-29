Queen Elizabeth has banned the royal family to play this board game: Find out

Queen Elizabeth has forbidden the members of the royal family to play a particular board game because she thinks it is too 'vicious.'

According to Express, the royal family household cannot play Monopoly, as explained in the following incident:



"In December 2008, Prince Andrew attended Leeds Building Society’s newly-refurbished Albion Street headquarters. Before he left, the Duke of York was given the property board game Monopoly to mark his visit.

"However, Andrew had to politely decline the game as he reportedly revealed, "We are not allowed to play Monopoly at home."

The Daily Telegraph reported Andrew explained the game could cause arguments within the family, as 'it gets too vicious.'"

While this might be considered as another one of Queen's never-ending rules set for the royal family, it might have actually helped her bind everyone together throughout these years.