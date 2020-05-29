Lisa Kudrow reveals Matthew Perry gifted her an iconic prop of the 'Friends' set

Lisa Kudrow, who played the eccentric of Phoebe in famed TV series Friends , revealed that she owns one of the most iconic pieces of the show's set.

During a chat with Jimmy Kimmel, Kudrow admitted that Perry gave her the cookie jar from Monica (Courteney Cox) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston)'s apartment.

"We're shooting a scene, years before we were finished, and my line was, "Oh! I better get going," like, "Oh! I'm late, I better get going," the actress explained.

She went on to say that she didn't have a watch on with her costume, and a hilarious moment ensued.

"As the words were coming out, I went, 'Oh, good, there's a clock.' I gestured to that, and said, 'Oh! Look at the time. I gotta get going.' And during shooting, Matthew said, 'Did you look at the cookie jar and say look at the time?'"



Eventually, when the show ended in 2004, Kudrow said Perry gave her the clock as a gift. "I think the first thing I asked was, "This was so nice - did you get permission? I mean, my car used to get searched every night when I left."







