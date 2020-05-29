Kate Middleton's 'ruthless survival streak' has helped her deal with royal matters

Kate Middleton is a force to be reckoned with, for the way she navigates through matters within the royal family, with great charm and poise.

Nowadays, the Duchess of Cambridge's profile published by British magazine Tatler is cooking up a storm.

According to the outlet, Kate possesses a 'ruthless survival streak' when dealing with the royal family, courtiers and staff, friends, and society figures.

"In the palace, you hear numerous stories of the staff saying so-and-so is a nightmare and behaves badly but you never hear that about Kate," a source told the outlet.



An insider said that the Duchess has a "ruthless survival streak" that makes her "well suited" to palace life.



Meanwhile, another source stated that Kate is trying to emulate the Queen.

"It’s why she is so well suited [for this family]. She keeps her head down because the prize of being queen is so great. She models herself on the Queen and now speaks like the Queen," said the source.

In the same feature Tatler mentioned that Kate is feeling the pressure of larger workload after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the royal family.

In a rare move, Kensington Palace issue a rare statement, reacting to the claims.

"This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication," a spokesperson said.

