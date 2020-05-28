Henry Cavill to return as Superman

Henry Cavill is likely to return as Superman and discussions are in place for the purpose, reported Variety.com citing multiple sources.

Cavill played Superman in "Man of Steel", in "Batman Vs Superman" and "Justice League", movies directed by Zack Snyder.

Neither Cavill nor Warner Bros have confirmed the report whether the actor's return is likely.

The report comes days after DC Comics announced to release Zac Snyder's version of "Justice League".

Snyder Cut will be released on the newly launched HBO Max streaming service next year.

According to Variety, Henry Cavill's return would be a cameo in one of DC's upcoming films including "Aquaman 2", "Suicide Squad" and "The Batman".