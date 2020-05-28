Demi Lovato lauds the LGBTQ+ community for their 'resilience' and 'strength'

Demi Lovato pledged her support for The Trevor Project that raises the voice of the LGBTQ+ community

Demi Lovato is one of the handful of stars in America using her voice not just for singing but also for various social issues.

The 27-year-old Skyscraper singer has pledged her support for The Trevor Project that aims to further the voice of the LGBTQ+ community.

The songstress along with the those running the initiative is aiming to spread love to the community after major Pride events fell prey to the coronavirus this year.

Amit Paley, CEO and Executive Director of The Trevor Project said in a statement: "Pride isn't just about parades, it's about celebrating what makes our LGBTQ community thrive.”

“It's about finding our strength even in times of challenge, sharing our joy even in moments of pain, and creating space to express and celebrate who we are,” he added.

Lovato sharing an empowering video message lauded the strength of the community: “When you see this parade, what do you see? You see people from all walks of life, owning their power unapologetically, using it for those who need it."

"You see resilience in a thousand forms. The strength to stand up, despite so many reasons to sit down. You see imagination at every turn, a brilliance shared by creative minds, writing stories, solving problems and painting pictures that will become our history,” she added.