Ertugrul Ghazi producer Mehmet Bozdag eager to work on joint projects with Pakistan

Producer of Ertugrul Ghazi, Mehmet Bozdag, has stressed the need to launch joint projects between Pakistan and Turkey, according to Turkish media.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu news agency, Mehmet said Muslims should not only work together in politics and trade but also in culture and the arts.

“I am surprised that we did not make any collaborations till this day… we call each other brother countries,” he was quoted as saying.

“However, we have never signed a deal in the field of culture and arts. So then where is the fellowship?” Bozdag said.

He stressed the need to launch joint projects where producers and actors come together.

"Dirilis: Ertugrul" is currently being aired on Pakistan Television in Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The drama was an instant hit in Pakistan and has set new viewership records on YouTube.