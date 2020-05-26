close
Sun May 24, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 26, 2020

Yolanda Hadid shares loved-up photo with boyfriend Joseph Jingoli

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, May 26, 2020

Yolanda Hadid gushed over her boyfriend  Joseph  Jingoli, saying  she's very much in love with him. 

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star opened up about spending full time on the East Coast — just a few miles away from Jingoli, who is the CEO of a construction and development company. They are spending quality time together.

In a recent interview with a media outlet, the mother of three said: "I don't really want to talk too much about my private life, but yes, I have been in a relationship for 15 months and I'm very much in love with my boyfriend." 

Hadid, who raises chickens, cattle, ponies and more on her farm, said that "what has connected us is probably horses and the farm life."

On Sunday, she shared an Instagram photo of her and Jingoli riding horses through a field of yellow flowers, which she captioned with a sole red heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on

Looking back at her time on the reality show, the mother of supermodels Bella and Gigi said: "There were days that I had a great time with all the girls, obviously, and I had my difficulties with some women that I don't want to rehash. We've moved way beyond that."

