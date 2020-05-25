close
Sun May 24, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 25, 2020

Khloe Kardashian shares stunning workout video

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, May 25, 2020

Khloe Kardashian stunned fans as she shared an incredible workout video on her social media, pulling a cart with the strength of her teeny tiny waist

The reality TV star, 35, took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a clip of herself pulling a cart with the strength of her teeny tiny waist as she ran along her street.

The reality TV star, 35, showed off her strength as she pulled a cart with her west. Her two-year-old daughter True, who she shares with Tristan Thompson, was riding in the wagon.

Khloe looked amazing in skintight black leggings and matching jumper and trainers. She soundtracked the video with 'Eye of The Tiger by Survivor' to motivate herself even more.

