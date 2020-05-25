Venice Film Festival to be held as scheduled

The Venice Film Festival will go ahead as scheduled in September, the local media, citing governor of Italy’s Veneto region Luca Zaia, reported on Sunday.

The Lido event which would mark the first major film industry gathering not recently postponed or canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Venice Film Festival will start from September 2.

There has been no official word from the festival itself, though Italy earlier this month set out plans for the easing of its restrictions on travel and businesses including cinemas.

Luca Zaia, who is on the board of directors of fest organizer the Biennale di Venezia, was quoted by local media as saying there will probably be fewer films at the 77th edition given global production stoppages. Back in January, it was announced that Cate Blanchett would be president of the main competition jury this year.

Today would have marked the end of the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, though it was ultimately canceled.