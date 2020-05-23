Ayeza Khan sends love, congratulations to Hina Altaf

Leading Pakistani star Ayeza Khan has extended love and congratulations to actress Hina Altaf on her wedding with co-star Aagha Ali.



Famed Pakistani celebrities Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali tied the knot in a private ceremony on Friday.

The Aatish actress turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo from their nikkah ceremony with Aagha and penned down a lengthy note.

She wrote, “From hating each other to becoming friends ... best friends and than partners for life. All I thought about him was wrong. This man won my heart.”

“I have not seen someone so loyal and caring. Keeping my happiness above everything. Today we promised each other for making our new life, filled with happiness and laughter, trusting each other and being honest to each other. END OF THE DAY this is what we both wanted.”



Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after Hina shared the endearing post.

Ayeza Khan was the first to drop lovable comment.

The Mehar Posh actress wrote, “MashAllahhh so happy for you @hinaaltaf many many congratulations.”



