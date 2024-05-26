Michael Richards said co-star nearly 'quit' Seinfeld following drastic shift in plot

Seinfeld's Michael Richards revealed co-star 'almost quit the show'

Seinfeld’s Michael Richards recently revealed that his former co-star “almost quit the show in Season 3.”

Richards, who portrayed the role of the amazing Kramer in the NBC comedy, recounted an instance from his time on the show.

Rehashing the hysterics in his new memoir, the actor said that he and Jason Alexander, both were not required for an episode titled The Pen.

According to Page Six, Richard’s book revealed that while he accepted the denial with dignity, Alexander was a bit sterner and miffed at the decision.

An excerpt from the memoir read: “Jason threatens to quit after learning that he’s also not in the episode. He’s furious.”

It further offered insight into the situation, noting: “Jason came onto the show with the most confidence of anyone. He had won a Tony Award on the New York stage, not an insignificant achievement, and until the table read for ‘The Pen’ he has assumed that Seinfeld is a buddy show, starring him and Jerry.”

Meanwhile, Alexander confirmed Richards’ claims years ago.

Speaking exclusively to Access Hollywood, the actor admitted to snapping at Larry David and threatening to quit the show respectively.