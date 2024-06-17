Will Smith gets hilarious Father's Day tribute from Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith recently expressed gratitude for husband Will Smith for "being a devoted" father in tributary Father's Day post.
The 52-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Sunday, June 16 to mark the special occasion, posting a hilarious photo of the actor sleeping.
Jada captioned the post: "Will thank you for being a devoted girl dad/boy dad and doing all you do. Happy Father's Day … you deserve the rest"
The Men in Black actor was spotted resting eyes on a lounger outdoors as his wife stood behind him, sharing a laughter with her children Willow, Jaden, and his son Trey.
Fans rushed to the comments section, leaving heartfelt messages under the funny post.
One fan commented: "The love that everyone around him has for him speaks volumes for the type of guy he is."
Another fan chimed in, adding: "Took my Father to see the New Bad Boy for Father's Day and we loved it! He's 89 and hasn’t been to a theater in over 10 years…"
A third gushed: "That Bad Boys 4 press run wore Will out!!"
