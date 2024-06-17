Will Smith gets hilarious Father's Day tribute from Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith posts tributary post for Will Smith on Father's Day

Jada Pinkett Smith recently expressed gratitude for husband Will Smith for "being a devoted" father in tributary Father's Day post.

The 52-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Sunday, June 16 to mark the special occasion, posting a hilarious photo of the actor sleeping.

Jada captioned the post: "Will thank you for being a devoted girl dad/boy dad and doing all you do. Happy Father's Day … you deserve the rest"

The Men in Black actor was spotted resting eyes on a lounger outdoors as his wife stood behind him, sharing a laughter with her children Willow, Jaden, and his son Trey.

Fans rushed to the comments section, leaving heartfelt messages under the funny post.

One fan commented: "The love that everyone around him has for him speaks volumes for the type of guy he is."

Another fan chimed in, adding: "Took my Father to see the New Bad Boy for Father's Day and we loved it! He's 89 and hasn’t been to a theater in over 10 years…"

A third gushed: "That Bad Boys 4 press run wore Will out!!"