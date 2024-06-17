Jennifer Garner enters the mix as JLo, Ben Affleck's relationship remains unclear

The rumoured split between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck remains shrouded in mystery, with their movements being closely watched by the Hollywood press.



The pair were recently seen returning to Affleck's Brentwood rental property, but they arrived separately.

They seemed to spend a few hours together at their $60 million Bel Air mansion earlier in the morning.

Affleck appeared to be in good spirits as he was seen scrolling through his phone, whilst Lopez was wearing sunglasses and seemed to be looking a bit more inconspicuous as she was driven to the house in a BMW. She later left the house in a different vehicle.

Jennifer Garner enters the picture

Interestingly, Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner also made an appearance at the Brentwood house. It is not clear whether she was there to see Lopez or Affleck.

These new photos come after it was reported that JLo feels she "can do no more" to save her and Affleck's failing marriage.

"Jenny has had enough and she really tried but she can do no more, it's not getting any better, it's worse," an insider reportedly told the Daily Mail Saturday.

"She is excited about going on tour next year when her personal life is on calmer ground and she can connect with her fans. She will take her tribe with her and make the most of it," the insider noted.

In May, Lopez canceled her upcoming tour to spend more time with her family.