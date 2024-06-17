Gordon Ramsay reveals he's 'in pain' after nearly-death accident

Gordon Ramsay recently revealed that he's fortunate to survive the nearly-fatal bicycle accident.
Sharing his gruesome injury on Instagram, the world-class chef opened up about his recent accident that took place over the weekend.
Reflecting on his torso bruise, Ramsay wrote in the caption: "I'd like to share a very important message with you all. You know how much I love cycling and triathlons and Iron Man etc. The week unfortunately I had a really bad accident. It really shook me. Honestly, I’m lucky to be here."
He continued: "Now, from those incredible trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses and the hospital that looked after me this week, they were amazing."
In addition, Gordon urged his 17.5 million followers to "wear a helmet" despite the duration.
The MasterChef used the platform to raise awareness for an important cause.
He added: "I don't care how short the journey is. I don't care the fact that these helmets cost money. But they're crucial. Even with the kids, a short journey, they've gotta wear a helmet."
"Now, I'm lucky to be standing here. I'm in pain. It's been a brutal week. And I'm sort of getting through it. But, I cannot tell you the importance of wearing a helmet," he concluded.
Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper have supported each other multiple times
The award show paid tribute to playwright Christopher Durang, actorLouis Gossett Jr. and many
Groff and Radcliffe take home first Tony Awards
Wesley Snipes takes a jab at Marvel Studio reboot ‘Blade’ 25 years after playing the role
Taylor Swift got to Liverpool to perform for her final Eras Tour concert
Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren to star in first-ever Broadway staging of musical