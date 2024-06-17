Gordon Ramsay reveals he's 'in pain' after nearly-death accident

Gordon Ramsay reflects on deadly accident

Gordon Ramsay recently revealed that he's fortunate to survive the nearly-fatal bicycle accident.

Sharing his gruesome injury on Instagram, the world-class chef opened up about his recent accident that took place over the weekend.

Reflecting on his torso bruise, Ramsay wrote in the caption: "I'd like to share a very important message with you all. You know how much I love cycling and triathlons and Iron Man etc. The week unfortunately I had a really bad accident. It really shook me. Honestly, I’m lucky to be here."

He continued: "Now, from those incredible trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses and the hospital that looked after me this week, they were amazing."

In addition, Gordon urged his 17.5 million followers to "wear a helmet" despite the duration.

The MasterChef used the platform to raise awareness for an important cause.

He added: "I don't care how short the journey is. I don't care the fact that these helmets cost money. But they're crucial. Even with the kids, a short journey, they've gotta wear a helmet."

"Now, I'm lucky to be standing here. I'm in pain. It's been a brutal week. And I'm sort of getting through it. But, I cannot tell you the importance of wearing a helmet," he concluded.