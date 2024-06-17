Matthew McConaughey's son captures hearts with adorable post on Father's Day

Matthew McConaughey was celebrated by his son on Father's Day

Matthew McConaughey was recently celebrated by his son Levi in a Father's Day special post.



The teenager took to Instagram to post a throwback photo of himself and the actor on Sunday, June 16.

Paying tribute to his father on the special occasion, the 15-year-old honored the True Detective actor in a caption that read: "Still hanging with dad."

The photo featured the 54-year-old actor, shirtless, with his arm wrapped around Levi as a baby.

Meanwhile, Levi could be seen adorably crawling on his father with thumb in his mouth.

This came after the father-son duo shared snippets of their appearance in a new Lincoln campaign on Father's Day.

The videos show McConaughey giving fatherly advice to son while they spend quality time in a Lincoln vehicle.

In addition, his 41-year-old wife Camila also honored her husband on the special day with a heartwarming message.

Sharing a throwback photo on the social media giant, she wrote: "Celebrating the best father I know today …!"

For the unversed, Camila and McConaughey celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary last week, marking the special occasion with a heartfelt post.