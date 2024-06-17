Hiram Kasten, beloved comedian, passes away

Hiram Kasten, a talented comedian and actor best known for his role in Seinfeld, has passed away at the age of 71.

His obituary, posted on Facebook, remembered him as "a truly charming guy" who fought bravely against various illnesses, including prostate cancer and Crohn's disease, for seven years.

In his final six months, Kasten shared his terminal diagnosis with close friends, who showered him with love and support through frequent Zoom calls, which his wife Diana credited with extending his life by at least two months.

Hiram Kasten, a comedy legend in NYC and NJ, started his stand-up career in 1978 at The Comic Strip where Jerry Seinfeld also auditioned. He became a beloved fixture in the comedy scene, entertaining audiences in the 70s and 80s with his unique humour.

Speaking on his unforgettable comedy style, his obituary reads: "He channelled the greats in his demeanour onstage, always dressing for the occasion. With his open-collared shirts and natty sports jackets always with a pocket hanky billowing forth, he stood out amongst his peers.

It added: "He was the 'missing link' to another generation of comedians he watched as a child on TV. He emulated Alan King, Jackie Gleason and Jerry Lewis."

Along with being a gifted actor, Hiram was well-known for his cherished part in the popular comedy show Seinfeld.