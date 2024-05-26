Sharon Osbourne gives sneak peek into dinner date with lookalike daughter

Sharon Osbourne offers insight into dinner date with daughter

Sharon Osbourne recently enjoyed dinner with her lookalike daughter following her weight loss journey.

Sharon, who has been married to Ozzy for almost 42 years, was spotted in Los Angeles alongside her rarely-seen daughter on Friday, May 24.

Her daughter, Aimee, who has stayed out of spotlight since beginning, sported wide leg jeans and a white shirt, pairing with ballet flats.

This came after the TV personality opened up about her weight struggles after using Ozempic.

Speaking exclusively to Piers Morgan’s podcast, Sharon said: "I lost 42 pounds now and it's just enough. I didn't actually want to go this thin, but it just happened and I'll probably put it all on again soon."

Reflecting on her situation, she later shared: "The doctors can't figure it out. But I think it's just because I'm getting older and as you get older you lose weight anyway and shrink and shrivel off."

For the unversed, Sharon took the drug for a good eleven months ahead of breaking the streak in November 2023.

Conversing with the Daily Mail on Sunday, May 26, she explained: "Ozempic works by suppressing hunger hormones, leaving users feeling fuller for longer.”