Another woman accuses Diddy of sexual assault while he was dating JLo

Jennifer Lopez dated Sean 'Diddy' Combs from 1999 to 2002



Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused by yet another woman for sexually abusing her for years in the ‘90s, and some of the alleged instances took place while the music mogul was dating Jennifer Lopez.

A woman named April Lampros filed a lawsuit against Diddy last week, whom she met in 1994 and became acquainted with after he promised to help her achieve her dreams of working in the fashion industry.

In court documents obtained by In Touch Weekly, Lampros detailed “four terrifying sexual encounters” throughout the years that followed, including two in 1995, one in 1996 which also involved Diddy’s late girlfriend Kim Porter.

Lampros claimed that Diddy would “love bomb” her but prohibit her from revealing their relationship as “he did not want anyone to know he was seeing her because she is a white woman.”

The fourth encounter Lampros detailed allegedly occurred “in or about the end of 2000 towards the beginning of 2001.” Notably, this is the same time he was dating JLo.

The accusation is the latest in a line of sexual assault allegations against Diddy, which came to a head when CNN recently released a CCTV footage of Diddy brutally attacking his then-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura.

Earlier, a source told Daily Mail that JLo “is aware and has seen what Diddy did and is tremendously disappointed.”

However, she will not speak up about the accusations unless directly asked, as “it is not her story to tell.”