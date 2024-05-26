Bridgerton's Claudia Jessie insists she is 'dating' show's casting director

Claudia Jessie is dating casting director

Claudia Jessie is reportedly dating the casting director Cole Edwards.

Jessie, who portrays the role of Eloise, the second-eldest sister in Netflix’s Bridgerton, first met the director through her audition.

Speaking exclusively to Glamour back in 2022, Jessie referred to it as “the best audition” she’d ever had.

"That's a lot to do with [casting associate] Cole Edwards, who I had auditioned with. It was so much fun, and I felt really comfortable. And then that was it."

Jesse joked to The Guardian, admitting that she "got a job and a fella on the same day" at her Bridgerton audition.

Jessie plays the role of a member of the upper crust of society.

Opening up about her character in the series, the Birmingham-raised actor told the outlet that she credits her casting to her alleged partner.

She said: "I can do a really good posh accent, because you're so used to hearing them growing up — imitating them is easy.”

For the unversed, the two have been discreet about their relationship since beginning and prefer to keep it that way.