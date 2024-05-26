Meghan Markle’s image salvation hinges on ‘vulnerable’ reunion with royals

Meghan Markle has been urged to resort to drastic step in a bid to boost her popularity in the UK following a series of moves to rebrand her image.

Speaking to the Mirror, public relations guru Lynn Carratt suggested the Duchess of Sussex should return to her husband Prince Harry’s homeland to build bridges with the public as well as the royal family.

She shared: "To maintain their public image, it is important for Meghan to make a visit to the UK and while she has projected a polished image, she should also strive to be more open and relatable to her audiences in both the UK and the US."

The Suits alum has been reluctant to return to the UK due to security fears as well as negative perception of her in the eyes of Britons.

Royal commentators and experts have gone as far as to say she will “never step foot in the UK again”.

Meghan also didn’t accompany the prince during his latest visit for The Invictus Games event earlier this week.

The Press Box PR mogul explained: "Real-life isn’t picture perfect with flowers and homemade jams and I’m sure Meghan life has it’s difficulties.

“Demonstrating different facets of their personalities and acknowledging past missteps is be crucial for Harry and Meghan,” she added, “and building bridges in with the Royal Family could help improve public opinion, especially in the UK."