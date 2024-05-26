Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie warned of extensive media scrutiny

Princesses do not engage in official royal duties

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been alerted about facing extensive media scrutiny, a PR expert has claimed.

Although the York Princesses do not engage in official royal duties, they have held the titles of HRH since birth as they are the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

In an exclusive interview with GB News, a PR expert discussed the prospects of Beatrice and Eugenie ever becoming working royals.

Nikki Jain, the founder and CEO of The Sprout PR said: "Stepping into the role of the working royals comes with extensive media scrutiny."



In 2024, both King Charles and Princess Kate stepped back from royal duties due to their cancer diagnoses.

This has meant Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are the only royals currently carrying out the bulk of engagements, three of whom are over the age of 60.

The other working royals include the Duke of Kent, the Duke of Gloucester, and the Duchess of Gloucester, who are aged 88, 79, and 77 respectively.

This has caused several commentators and fans to want the Duke of York's daughters to step up as working members of the family and fill gaps in the royal diary.

The PR expert added: "These princesses will require significant media training to navigate public appearances and interviews while also protecting their personal lives."

Princess Eugenie, 34, has given a couple of interviews over the years, including one before her wedding to Jack Brooksbank in 2018 where she discussed her engagement ring and hinted at what her wedding dress would look like.

However, Princess Beatrice, who is much more private, gave her first-ever live interview earlier this month from the top of the Empire State Building, which caused the camera to become quite unclear.

The 35-year-old spoke to the This Morning hosts about the Duchess of York's skin cancer diagnosis, as well as her children, stepson Wolfie and daughter Sienna, whom she shares with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.