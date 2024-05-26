Child actor Darryl Hickman breathes his last at 92

Darryl Hickman died at the age of 92

Child actor Darryl Hickman died on Wednesday, May 22 at the age of 92.

Hickman, who starred in The Grapes of Wrath at the age of eight, passed away in Montecito, California.

He appeared in several movies under banner of studio giants like Paramount and MGM in late 1930s’.

The late child actor, who appeared in more forty films, including The Strange Love Of Martha Ivers, retired from acting in 1951.

He was previously reported to have entered a monastery ahead of returning to the screen a month later.

In addition to his work in multiple films, the actor, aged 92 at the time of his death, went on to star in TV shows, including The Untouchables, Perry Mason, Gunsmoke and Alfred Hitchcock Presents.

He also tried his luck in screenwriting and served as a television executive respectively.

Born in July 28, 1931, Hickman later became a head of daytime programming at UK TV network, CBS.

For the unversed, the actor was married to American actress Pamela Lincoln from 1959 to 1982, with whom he welcomed two sons.

Lincoln appeared in multiple films and TV shows, including The Tingler, Tootsie, and The Doctors, among others.