Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Oprah interview sparks new debate

An expert has asserted that the Royal Family is not racist, describing Harry and Meghan's claims in their Oprah interview as "awful."

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards MBE shared his views with Matt Wilkinson, host of The Sun's new show Royal Exclusive, stating that the Sussexes' interview with Oprah Winfrey was "so one-sided."

In their March 2021 interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made several shocking allegations. They ignited a race controversy by claiming that an unnamed member of the Royal Family had speculated about “how dark his (Archie’s) skin might be when he’s born.”

During the Oprah interview, Meghan also said she was prevented from seeking mental health support when she was in crisis. It's understood the Royal Family were left deeply upset by the allegations made.

In the days following the interview airing in Britain, Prince William was forced into the unprecedented position of saying the royals "are very much not a racist family".

He spoke out on an official visit to a school after the Queen had released a carefully-worded statement saying she was "saddened" by the interview but "recollections may vary".

Omid Scobie's early Dutch version of his hatchet-job book Endgame, which came out in 2023, suggested Kate Middleton and King Charles were the Royals who made remarks about Archie's skin colour.

Speaking to Royal Exclusive, Arthur Edwards MBE said: "The first big interview they did with Oprah Winfrey… I think about watching it now and, you know, the thing about Archie and the colour of his skin and I was - I knew they'd be seething.

"I knew that the Queen would be seething, I knew that the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles would be seething, it would be so unfair because one thing they are not is racists. They are not.

"I've been with the King all over Africa, all over South America, I've never seen - only just engaging and enjoying the company of these people. So, you know, in no way would he be like that. He's just a - it's just an unfair thing to say."

"But, you know, she delivered it like an actress delivered it, and Oprah responded going 'wow'. It was awful."

Arthur's comments come after Princess Diana's former bodyguard insisted the Royal Family are not racist - and said he never saw a hint of it in the 16 years he worked with them.

Speaking on The Sun's Royal Exclusive show, Ken Wharfe said he was adamant there was no racism with The Firm - despite rumours swirling in recent years.