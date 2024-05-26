Chris Brown's dream home faces criticism: 'Just house rules with handsome host'

Dr. Chris Brown's new series, Dream Home, debuted on Sunday night, marking a triumphant return to TV for the beloved vet, now under a $2 million contract with Channel Seven.
While Chris' natural charm shone brightly in the first episode of this reality renovation show, many viewers couldn't help but notice a familiar premise.
Observant fans quickly pointed out that Dream Home bears a resemblance to House Rules, a similar series that aired on Channel Seven for eight seasons starting in 2013.
One viewer on X summed up the sentiment: "Dream Home is basically an upgraded version of House Rules... with a better-looking host."
Another viewer concurred: "Dream Home = rebranded House Rules," while someone else chimed in, "Exactly my thoughts. Is there any difference?" Others noted a lack of drama in the new show.
"What! Divvying up the rooms with no drama? How long will that last? Fingers crossed," said a hopeful fan.
Some viewers were less impressed with the renovations, with one commenting, "Why would those girls think a teenage BOY would want an ornate ceiling!?"
Despite the mixed reviews, Seven has already renewed Dream Home for a second season. Based on a successful New Zealand format, the reality show features six couples transforming each other’s houses room-by-room.
Renovator Lana Taylor, buyer's agent Simon Cohen, and interior designer Rosie Morley join Chris as judges for the debut series.
The contestants are competing for a $100,000 cash prize, tackling homes that range from dilapidated weatherboard suburban pads to overcrowded old brick dwellings with outdated features and small backyards.
