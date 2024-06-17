Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keep 'low profile' on Father's Day

There was also no public acknowledgment of Father's Day from the couple

There was an outpouring of love and affection for the Royal Family this weekend as they united for the King's official birthday celebrations.



Kate, Princess of Wales, made her highly-anticipated return to the public stage for the first time since announcing her cancer diagnosis.

Her appearance sparked jubilation on the streets of London, with huge crowds turning out despite the inclement weather.

In contrast, Prince Harry, who was reportedly not invited to attend Trooping the Colour, kept a low profile in California. If the Sussexes were not estranged from the rest of the Royal Family, they would likely have attended the event.

Instead, they are believed to have spent the weekend at their home in Montecito, California. There was also no public acknowledgment of Father's Day from the couple, who share two young children, Archie and Lilibet.

Meanwhile, royal fans were treated to a striking new photograph of Prince William with his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, taken by none other than Kate.

Earlier in the day, the Prince of Wales posted a throwback image of himself as a child to celebrate his own father, King Charles, on the special day. The sweet image showed him playing in the garden with the King, 75, as he wrote, "Happy Father's Day, Pa. W."

Prince Harry most recently returned to his home country in May to celebrate 10 years of the Invictus Games. However, he did not reunite with his father. He cited the King's 'full schedule'.



