Khloe Kardashian looks unrecognizable in her new 'bronde' hair and slimmer body

Khlow Kardashian left fans spellbound with her gorgeous appearance on Friday after she darkened her blonde hair.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star flaunted the new look on her Instagram but fans called her out for “photoshopping” the images.

The 35-year-old glowed with shimmering tan skin in the trio of pictures that debuted her latest hairdo. She wrote a fiery caption alongside the photoshoot.

Her appearance shocked followers who said the star looked “unrecognizable” after undergoing the makeover.



“Who is that!!!? Where is Khloe,” one alarmed fan questioned while another said: “I didn’t even know who this was.”